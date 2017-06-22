Yemeni businessman Ali Awad Habib recounts the torment he suffered in ...
An AP investigation finds that Americans have interrogated some of the detainees - hundreds have disappeared in a hunt for al-Qaida militants - in possible violation of international law, which prohibits complicity in torture. Food exporters from nine nations and the EU pressure China to scale back plans for intensive inspections of imports they say will hamper access to its fast-growing market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Slipgear58
|305
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|19 hr
|Funny Thing
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC