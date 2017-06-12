Woman pleads guilty to driving friend...

Woman pleads guilty to driving friends to Bay County to sell heroin, cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Despite initially hedging about her role in bringing heroin and cocaine into Bay County, a Flint woman did end up pleading guilty to a four-year felony. A shackled Ashley E. Parker, 32, on Monday, June 12, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and tried to plead guilty to a four-year felony charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a narcotic or cocaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 4 hr yoga boy 69 302
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
Michael Moore Sat annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC