Woman pleads guilty to driving friends to Bay County to sell heroin, cocaine

Despite initially hedging about her role in bringing heroin and cocaine into Bay County, a Flint woman did end up pleading guilty to a four-year felony. A shackled Ashley E. Parker, 32, on Monday, June 12, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and tried to plead guilty to a four-year felony charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a narcotic or cocaine.

