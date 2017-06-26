Wins Two PRNDI Awards
Michigan Radio was recognized this past weekend with two awards from the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated . The station received a First Place award in the Large Newsroom-Nationally Edited Continuing Coverage category for the station's on-going reporting about the Flint water crisis .
