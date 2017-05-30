Where was Flint at this year's Mackinac Policy Conference?

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver speaks during a news conference on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015 at City Hall in Flint, as Weaver declares a state of emergency in Flint, saying the city needs federal help to deal with its lead in water crisis. "I am requesting that all things be done necessary to address this state of emergency declaration, effective immediately," Weaver told the City Council today, Dec. 14, where she initially made the declaration.

