Where was Flint at this year's Mackinac Policy Conference?
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver speaks during a news conference on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015 at City Hall in Flint, as Weaver declares a state of emergency in Flint, saying the city needs federal help to deal with its lead in water crisis. "I am requesting that all things be done necessary to address this state of emergency declaration, effective immediately," Weaver told the City Council today, Dec. 14, where she initially made the declaration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC