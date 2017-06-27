What's in Your Drinking Water?
In 2015, when Virginia Tech revealed that over 40 percent of homes in Flint, Michigan had unsafely elevated levels of lead in the water supply, many people - while sympathetic - felt thankful that such a danger to their health wasn't in their own pipes. Most people understood and shared the frustration of the voices of Flint's most vulnerable residents, who had to beg and plead to get even a response from officials, let alone assurance that the situation was being handled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 23
|gAIL
|307
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC