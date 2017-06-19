Video of gaming Seattle officer discussing shooting removed

Police officers shot and killed 30-year-old Charleena Lyles on Sunday after authorities said L... A judge has ordered a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics to stand trial on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted six young gymnasts while they were seeking treatment for various... A judge has ordered a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics to stand trial on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted six young gymnasts while they were seeking treatment for various injuries. Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender individuals to enlist in their services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.