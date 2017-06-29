Try 'The Smokin' Monroe' At Burgers & Brews [VIDEO]

Burgers & Brews is happening tomorrow in Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint. Tony, Maggie, Andrea, and me are all competing for the crown and my burger is going to change your life! Big thanks to Eric and the crew at Scooters Bar & Grill for helping create this deliciousness! 'The Smokin' Monroe' is the only smoked burger patty in the competition, so I already have the edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.