Trump Continues Supporting Flint Water Recovery Efforts As Media Remains Silent

18 hrs ago

President Donald Trump's Department of Labor announced that it has awarded Flint, Mich. with $4.1 million in incremental funding to aid efforts to restore the city's drinking water infrastructure.

