Trudeau Minister Won't Call Flint Stabbing Border Security Failure

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale won't describe last week's stabbing in Flint, Michigan as a border security failure. Though the man accused is a Canadian citizen, Goodale told CTV News on Sunday that his U.S. counterparts have assured him that they are satisfied with current security measures in place on both sides of the border.

