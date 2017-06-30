Timothy's Pub wins Burgers and Brews title

With a five dollar bill, guests were able to sample burgers from seven different local restaurants at the second annual Burgers and Brews event at Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Thursday night, June 29. For the second year in a row, with over 200 votes, the best burger in Flint winner was Timothy's Pub with their Boozy Burger. They get bragging rights and a plaque to hang in their restaurant on display.

