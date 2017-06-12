These are the 15 people charged for their connection to the Flint water crisis
From top left clockwise: Michael Prysby, Mike Glasgow, Daughtery Johnson, Darnell Earley, Robert Scott, Gerald Ambrose, Pat Cook, Eden Wells, Corrine Miller, Howard Croft, Stephen Busch, Nick Lyon, Liane Shekter-Smith, Adam Rosenthal, Nancy Peeler State Attorney General Bill Schuette's investigation into what went wrong during the Flint water crisis has been going on for a year and half. During that time Schuette has held several press conferences announcing new charges against those involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|bill
|20,937
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|yoga boy 69
|302
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC