These are the 15 people charged for t...

These are the 15 people charged for their connection to the Flint water crisis

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

From top left clockwise: Michael Prysby, Mike Glasgow, Daughtery Johnson, Darnell Earley, Robert Scott, Gerald Ambrose, Pat Cook, Eden Wells, Corrine Miller, Howard Croft, Stephen Busch, Nick Lyon, Liane Shekter-Smith, Adam Rosenthal, Nancy Peeler State Attorney General Bill Schuette's investigation into what went wrong during the Flint water crisis has been going on for a year and half. During that time Schuette has held several press conferences announcing new charges against those involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri... 1 hr Frogface Kate 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri bill 20,937
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jun 13 yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC