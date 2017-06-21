The Latest: Police around city hall after airport attack
Flint officials say they have stationed police officers around City Hall out of caution after an officer was critically hurt at the city's airport a few miles away. Mayor Karen Weaver said in a release Wednesday "the situation is under control" but officials sought to take "extra precautions" in light of the Wednesday morning incident at Bishop International Airport.
