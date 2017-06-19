The Elephant Is Always in the Room
This writer has made it my main purpose, for 15 years now, to focus on the single most important issue destroying our nation's economy. Yes, for those who read me frequently, it is this obscene military spending coupled with extreme militarism! Unbeknown to most Americans, over half of our federal taxes goes directly or indirectly for military spending.
