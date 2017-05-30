Tall grass, weeds blocking drivers' view
While many Mid-Michigan homeowners have been busy taking care of their lawn and property since spring arrived a couple of months ago, problems remain, especially on vacant lots and some street right of ways. Good Samaritans often will mow their neighbor's property or vacant lots, but not all grassy areas are getting the care they need.
