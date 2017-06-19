Stiff charges brought in Flint water case, but will justice be served?
Clockwise from top left: Michigan Department of Environmental Quality water supervisor Stephen Busch, former Flint Water Department manager Howard Croft, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, MDHHS Medical Executive Eden Wells, and former Flint Emergency Manager Darnell Earley. All, except Wells, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|yoga boy 69
|302
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC