Stiff charges brought in Flint water ...

Stiff charges brought in Flint water case, but will justice be served?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Clockwise from top left: Michigan Department of Environmental Quality water supervisor Stephen Busch, former Flint Water Department manager Howard Croft, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, MDHHS Medical Executive Eden Wells, and former Flint Emergency Manager Darnell Earley. All, except Wells, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri... Jun 18 Teyla 3
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jun 13 yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC