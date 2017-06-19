State threatens legal action if Flint water deal not reached
The state Department of Environmental Quality is threatening the city of Flint with legal action if a drinking water contract is not approved in the coming days. A June 15 email from Heidi Grether, MDEQ director, to Council President Kerry Nelson and Mayor Karen Weaver states water currently received by the city from the Great Lakes Water Authority "constitutes a safe and reliable source of drinking water that has proven to be protective of public health."
