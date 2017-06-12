State officials charged in Flint water probe possibly crossed line by questioning scientists
Reporter Chad Livengood says state officials charged with involuntary manslaughter will have to answer questions about bullying Wayne State University researchers studying the legionnaires outbreak in Genesee county. Charges of obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer were leveled at the state's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Eden Wells.
