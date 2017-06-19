State has "a lot to prove" to win convictions for involuntary manslaughter in Flint crisis
Last Wednesday, Attorney General Bill Schuette announced five charges of involuntary manslaughter in the criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis. The involuntary manslaughter charges announced last week against the head of Michigan's health department and four other former state and Flint city officials have made big headlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Sun
|Teyla
|3
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|yoga boy 69
|302
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC