State asks judge to rule Flint a public health threat, require GLWA water

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at City Hall in downtown Flint, where Weaver officially recommends that the city remains a long-term customer of what was the Detroit water system and abandon an effort to treat its own raw water again. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at City Hall in downtown Flint, where Weaver officially recommends that the city remains a long-term customer of what was the Detroit water system and abandon an effort to treat its own raw water again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.