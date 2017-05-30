Snopes debunks 'clickbait fake news' ...

Snopes debunks 'clickbait fake news' claiming 22 bodies caused Flint water crisis

15 hrs ago

"Michigan's water crisis was headline news for many months. If the source of the Flint River's contamination had turned out to be dead bodies ... it would have been major news, but the only publication to report on dead bodies supposedly discovered in the Flint River was a clickbait fake news site."

