Snopes debunks 'clickbait fake news' claiming 22 bodies caused Flint water crisis
"Michigan's water crisis was headline news for many months. If the source of the Flint River's contamination had turned out to be dead bodies ... it would have been major news, but the only publication to report on dead bodies supposedly discovered in the Flint River was a clickbait fake news site."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|299
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Darshae Wood
|114
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC