Shuttered south Flint fire station to reopen in July
A south-side fire station is expected to open by the end of July, according to Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton. City officials said in September that Station 8 , on Atherton Road, would reopen after the city received a $3.767 million grant to hire 33 firefighters via the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant program.
