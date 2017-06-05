Shuttered south Flint fire station to reopen in July

A south-side fire station is expected to open by the end of July, according to Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton. City officials said in September that Station 8 , on Atherton Road, would reopen after the city received a $3.767 million grant to hire 33 firefighters via the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant program.

