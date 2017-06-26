SCOTUS Approves Parts Of Trump's Travel Ban, But Is It Enough?
Today the Supreme Court allowed parts President Trump's immigration travel ban to take effect for some travelers in a unanimous decision. With the growing threat of Islamist terrorism in the homeland, we must continue to tighten our national security efforts.
