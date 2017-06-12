Schuette to announce new developments in Flint water investigation
Attorney General Bill Schuette has called a news conference for Wednesday, June 14, in Flint, a potential platform for announcing new criminal charges related to the city's water crisis. In a news release Tuesday, June 13, Schuette's office announced the 11 a.m. news conference at Riverfront Banquet Center in downtown Flint but did not elaborate on the reason for it, declining to comment further.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|yoga boy 69
|302
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC