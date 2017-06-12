Schuette to announce new developments in Flint water investigation

Attorney General Bill Schuette has called a news conference for Wednesday, June 14, in Flint, a potential platform for announcing new criminal charges related to the city's water crisis. In a news release Tuesday, June 13, Schuette's office announced the 11 a.m. news conference at Riverfront Banquet Center in downtown Flint but did not elaborate on the reason for it, declining to comment further.

