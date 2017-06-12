Schuette Charges MDHHS Director Lyon,...

Schuette Charges MDHHS Director Lyon, Four Others with Involuntary Manslaughter in Flint Water Cr...

In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charges, Schuette also charged Lyon with Misconduct in Office, a felony, subject to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells has also been charged with lying to a peace officer and obstruction of justice related to an alleged attempt to stop an investigation into the health crisis in Flint and later misleading investigators as to her actions.

