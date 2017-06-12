Rural America left out of Trump's water infrastructure plan
While the poor condition of pipes for drinking water in Flint, Michigan attracted national to the issue, many rural communities in America continue to face considerable risks. There are challenges in financing the costs of replacing or upgrading aging and outdated infrastructure for drinking water and wastewater.
