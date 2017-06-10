Quick takes a " June 10th

Lincoln campus first-grade teacher Lori Cash gets credit for the idea, which had the seniors participate in a pre-graduation walk-through at Lincoln on May 30. It was a hoot, with elementary students who lined the hallways high-fiving and celebrating graduation early with their 12th-grade alums. The event framed graduation positively for the elementary students and gave them something to look forward to, while also giving the seniors a fun opportunity to stroll down memory lane before taking a next step in life.

