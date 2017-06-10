Quick takes a " June 10th
Lincoln campus first-grade teacher Lori Cash gets credit for the idea, which had the seniors participate in a pre-graduation walk-through at Lincoln on May 30. It was a hoot, with elementary students who lined the hallways high-fiving and celebrating graduation early with their 12th-grade alums. The event framed graduation positively for the elementary students and gave them something to look forward to, while also giving the seniors a fun opportunity to stroll down memory lane before taking a next step in life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore
|Sat
|annoying commenter
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Sat
|anon
|300
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC