Prize money returning for elite Crim racers, Michigan contestants
After a one-year hiatus, the HAP Crim Festival of Races will be bringing back the prize purse for men's and women's elite 10-mile racers. "We already have so much talent in this state, and there are so many racers," said Andrew Younger, race director.
