Pregnant woman loses unborn child aft...

Pregnant woman loses unborn child after shooting in Flint

11 hrs ago

A pregnant woman who was shot Sunday morning at a Flint apartment complex has lost her unborn child, police said. Officers were called out around 9:45 a.m. June 25 to Sunset Village Apartments in the 300 block of Bradley Avenue for a shooting and discovered the woman injured in a third-floor apartment.

