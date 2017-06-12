Police identify man who died in Flint fire, two children still not named
Police have released the identity of a man who died along with two children in a house fire earlier this week. John Harold Larson, 61, died in an early-morning house fire on Monday, June 12, according to Michigan State Police Spokesman Sgt.
