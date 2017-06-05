Pint-sized Flint graduates moving on ...

Pint-sized Flint graduates moving on to next chapter

More than 100 pint-sized graduates are now on their way to kindergarten after completion of the Great Start Readiness Program at Flint schools. The pre-kindergarten graduates walked Thursday morning and afternoon during separate ceremonies at the auditorium on the campus of Mott Community College.

