Pint-sized Flint graduates moving on to next chapter
More than 100 pint-sized graduates are now on their way to kindergarten after completion of the Great Start Readiness Program at Flint schools. The pre-kindergarten graduates walked Thursday morning and afternoon during separate ceremonies at the auditorium on the campus of Mott Community College.
