New Flint water crisis charges tied d...

New Flint water crisis charges tied directly to Legionnaires' outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Special Flint water crisis prosecutors say new charges against top officials in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are directly tied to how they handled a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that killed 12 people in Genesee County. Special agent Jeff Seipenko said Wednesday, June 14, that DHHS Director Nick Lyon "took no action to alert the public" or Gov. Rick Snyder after he became aware of a rapid spike in Legionnaires' cases that coincided with the city's use of the Flint River as a water source starting in April 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,935
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Tue yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC