New Flint water crisis charges tied directly to Legionnaires' outbreak

Special Flint water crisis prosecutors say new charges against top officials in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are directly tied to how they handled a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that killed 12 people in Genesee County. Special agent Jeff Seipenko said Wednesday, June 14, that DHHS Director Nick Lyon "took no action to alert the public" or Gov. Rick Snyder after he became aware of a rapid spike in Legionnaires' cases that coincided with the city's use of the Flint River as a water source starting in April 2014.

