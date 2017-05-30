More than 650 Grand Blanc seniors cel...

More than 650 Grand Blanc seniors celebrate at graduation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

With their caps and gowns on in Bobcat red and black, Grand Blanc High School seniors strolled in with confident smiles as families cheered. Graduation day arrived, and more than 650 students turned into graduates within a couple of hours through a commencement ceremony celebrating their accomplishments on Thursday, June 1, at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 10 Bob 299
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) May 10 Darshae Wood 114
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC