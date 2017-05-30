More than 650 Grand Blanc seniors celebrate at graduation
With their caps and gowns on in Bobcat red and black, Grand Blanc High School seniors strolled in with confident smiles as families cheered. Graduation day arrived, and more than 650 students turned into graduates within a couple of hours through a commencement ceremony celebrating their accomplishments on Thursday, June 1, at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.
