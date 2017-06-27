Michigan chief medical executive would lose license if convicted of felony
The state's chief medical executive has something more at stake than any other Flint water crisis defendant -- her medical license. Dr. Eden Wells, whose case involves criminal charges of obstruction of justice and lying to a peace officer, would automatically have her license to practice medicine suspended by the state if she's convicted of the felony misconduct charge.
