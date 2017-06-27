Michigan chief medical executive woul...

Michigan chief medical executive would lose license if convicted of felony

10 hrs ago

The state's chief medical executive has something more at stake than any other Flint water crisis defendant -- her medical license. Dr. Eden Wells, whose case involves criminal charges of obstruction of justice and lying to a peace officer, would automatically have her license to practice medicine suspended by the state if she's convicted of the felony misconduct charge.

