Mayor Weaver's Beautification Initiative begins with community cleanup
In an effort to make the city of Flint more visually appealing, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and her administration teamed up with other city officials to launch the first annual Mayor's Beautification Initiative. The initiative is aimed at having Flint residents clean up specific areas of the city and to recognize residents going above and beyond to make the areas look at their best.
