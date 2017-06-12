Man shot multiple times, no suspects
The man was driven to Hurley Hospital at 1:45 a.m. on June 14, after being shot in the 3400 block of Sterling Avenue in Flint. If you have any information on the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or D/Sgt.
