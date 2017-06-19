Man critically injured after motorcycle crash in hospital front lawn
A 23-year-old Flint man is in critical condition after hitting a curb with his motorcycle and landing in a hospital's front lawn. Police said the crash occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, when Drakkari Devontae Young was traveling east on Mackin Avenue near 8th Street on a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle.
