Man charged after police officer stabbed at US airport in possible terror attack
A police officer was stabbed in the neck at an airport in Flint, Michigan, by a man with a knife in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism. The suspect was immediately taken into custody and federal prosecutors announced the Canadian man was charged with committing violence at an airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|3 hr
|Funny Thing
|1
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|SSSSSATAN
|304
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC