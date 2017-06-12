LISTEN: Steve Harvey tells Flint call...

LISTEN: Steve Harvey tells Flint caller to enjoy drinking a 'nice brown glass of water'

On his radio show this week, comedian Steve Harvey mocked a caller from Flint, Michigan, by making fun of the city's water crisis that has left many of the city's children with dangerously high levels of lead in their systems . The caller in question called up Harvey's show to mock the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are Harvey's favorite basketball team, lost the NBA finals to the Golden State Warriors.

