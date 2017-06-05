Krystal Jo's Diner gives away more than 550 bicycles to Flint kids
With the help of a Flint-based organization and a local business owner, more than 550 kids in Flint were able to walk to an event and ride home from it on a free bicycle. The Community Education Initiative, coordinated by the Crim Fitness Foundation, hosted the Neithercut Community Education Summer Kickoff at Neithercut Elementary School on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Inflatables, free food and more took up the majority of the space behind the school, but the biggest attraction of the afternoon came in the form of a raffle of more than 550 bicycles to children 16 and younger.
