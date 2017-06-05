Krystal Jo's Diner gives away more th...

Krystal Jo's Diner gives away more than 550 bicycles to Flint kids

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MLive.com

With the help of a Flint-based organization and a local business owner, more than 550 kids in Flint were able to walk to an event and ride home from it on a free bicycle. The Community Education Initiative, coordinated by the Crim Fitness Foundation, hosted the Neithercut Community Education Summer Kickoff at Neithercut Elementary School on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Inflatables, free food and more took up the majority of the space behind the school, but the biggest attraction of the afternoon came in the form of a raffle of more than 550 bicycles to children 16 and younger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Moore Sat annoying commenter 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Sat anon 300
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC