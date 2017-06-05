Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: No, Bill Maher S...

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: No, Bill Maher Shouldn't Be Fired For Using the N-Word

22 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

"Intent is important," writes the NBA great and THR columnist, and the HBO host's use of the word merely shows poor taste - and it could even raise awareness of today's race issues. Political comedian Lenny Bruce, who was often arrested for the provocative material in his act, once theorized that if everyone used the N-word matter-of-factly in daily life, it would be robbed of its power to "make a 6-year-old black kid cry" when someone at school used it on him.

