Justin Amash gets 2018 challenge from web designer
A local businessman and nonprofit organizer announced his candidacy this week to challenge U.S. Rep. Justin Amash in 2018. Jeff Thomas is the first Democrat to file for the Cascade Township Republican's seat representing Michigan's 3rd congressional district, according to Federal Election Commission records.
