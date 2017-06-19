Jury deadlocks in cop's murder retrial; judge says try again
Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Stew Mathews present closing arguments during his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 20... . Defense Attorney Stew Mathews and Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger, right, talk after the jury was dismissed for deliberations during Ray Tensing's retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinn... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|10 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|18 hr
|gAIL
|307
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Thu
|Funny Thing
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC