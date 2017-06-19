Jury deadlocks in cop's murder retria...

Jury deadlocks in cop's murder retrial; judge says try again

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Stew Mathews present closing arguments during his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 20... . Defense Attorney Stew Mathews and Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger, right, talk after the jury was dismissed for deliberations during Ray Tensing's retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinn... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec... 10 hr American_Infidel 1
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 18 hr gAIL 307
News Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air... Thu Funny Thing 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri... Jun 18 Teyla 3
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC