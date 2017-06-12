Issues & Ale looks at Flint water cri...

Issues & Ale looks at Flint water crisis charges and other state politics

Co-hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta joined panelists Chris Kolb, president of the Michigan Environmental Council , and Colleen Pero, chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party , to talk about the latest political news in our state. In the heat of the afternoon, Pluta began the discussion with a summary of the big news that came out yesterday in relation to the Flint water crisis: "Today the Attorney General [Bill Schuette] and the legal team that he's assembled announced that they have charged [Nick Lyon,] the director of the state Department of Health and Human Services and [Eden Wells,] the state's chief medical executive, who's also on the U of M faculty, related to the Flint water crisis.

Read more at Michigan Radio.

