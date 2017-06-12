Issues & Ale looks at Flint water crisis charges and other state politics
Co-hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta joined panelists Chris Kolb, president of the Michigan Environmental Council , and Colleen Pero, chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party , to talk about the latest political news in our state. In the heat of the afternoon, Pluta began the discussion with a summary of the big news that came out yesterday in relation to the Flint water crisis: "Today the Attorney General [Bill Schuette] and the legal team that he's assembled announced that they have charged [Nick Lyon,] the director of the state Department of Health and Human Services and [Eden Wells,] the state's chief medical executive, who's also on the U of M faculty, related to the Flint water crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Tue
|yoga boy 69
|302
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC