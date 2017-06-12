I-75 rollover driver in 'extremely critical condition' was wearing seatbelt
A Flint woman in "extremely critical condition" following a rollover car crash on Interstate 75 near exit 111 was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, police say. Officers were called to the scene on southbound I-75 at approximately 12:32 p.m. on Monday, June 12, according to a release from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.
