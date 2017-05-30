Hundreds attend vigil for 21-year-old...

Hundreds attend vigil for 21-year-old mother shot and killed in Flint

Shyteanna Thomas paused for a moment and stared as dozens of balloons filled the sky at dusk Sunday night over Max Brandon Park on Flint's north side before bursting into tears. The Flint resident was with her 21-year-old sister Kanasha Thomas when she was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the area of 11th Avenue and Garland Street in an incident that also left a 23-year-old man in serious condition.

