Howes: Convictions or not, charges in Flint water investigation are a political boon for AG Schuette
Howes said the scope of Attorney General Bill Schuette's investigation into Flint Water Crisis should stop outside the governer's, and that could still be "another shoe to drop." Those involuntary manslaughter charges against state health director Nick Lyon and four others in the Flint water disaster push things right into Governor Snyder's inner circle.
