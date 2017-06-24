How The Flint Terror Suspect May Have Debunked The 'Gun Show Loophole'

The man charged with stabbing a police officer, in what could be ruled as terrorism, tried but failed to purchase a firearm shortly before Wednesday's attack at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. Amor Ftouhi, a Tunisian national with Canadian citizenship, tried to purchase a gun at the Gibraltar Trade Center, a massive public market with hundreds of vendors outside Detroit, according to Fox 2 .

