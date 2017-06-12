Health chief, 4 others charged with m...

Health chief, 4 others charged with manslaughter in Flint

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The jury considering the fate of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a black motorist is set to begin a third day of deliberations. A San Francisco hospital has received multiple victims from a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Tango 20,932
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Tue yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC