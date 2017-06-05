GM shareholders reject proposal to sp...

GM shareholders reject proposal to split stock in two

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

General Motors shareholders have overwhelmingly turned down an activist shareholder's plan to split the company's stock into two classes. Only about 9 percent of the stockholders voted for the plan from David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund in a preliminary vote count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mon Jasmine Washington 123
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 10 Bob 298
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC