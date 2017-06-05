GM seeks applicants for part-time Flint temp jobs starting at $15.78 per hour
General Motors is seeking applications for part-time, temporary workers in Flint, but the company isn't saying how many people it's expecting to hire. "This posting is to identify candidates for potential opportunities across all our Flint plants ... This is something that happens periodically, but I can't speculate on estimates," GM spokeswoman Elizabeth Treadeau said in an email to MLive-The Flint Journal.
