GM seeks applicants for part-time Fli...

GM seeks applicants for part-time Flint temp jobs starting at $15.78 per hour

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

General Motors is seeking applications for part-time, temporary workers in Flint, but the company isn't saying how many people it's expecting to hire. "This posting is to identify candidates for potential opportunities across all our Flint plants ... This is something that happens periodically, but I can't speculate on estimates," GM spokeswoman Elizabeth Treadeau said in an email to MLive-The Flint Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mon Jasmine Washington 123
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 10 Bob 298
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC